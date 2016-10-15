Alaska Air says making 'good progress' on Virgin merger review
WASHINGTON Alaska Air Group Inc was making "good progress" in talks with the Justice Department on a planned merger with Virgin America Inc , an Alaska spokeswoman said on Friday.
GOA, India India and Russia on Saturday signed a deal to pave the way for a group led by Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) to acquire India's Essar Oil.
The group will acquire Essar Oil ESRO.CL in a deal worth $12 billion to $13 billion, including debt, two sources privy to the deal told Reuters.
Russian lender VTB (VTBR.MM) will give Essar $3.9 billion in credit for debt reconstruction, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Saturday.
FLORENCE, Italy Microsoft sought EU antitrust approval on Friday for its $26 billion bid for social network LinkedIn, a spokesman said on Friday, kicking off a month-long review by regulators of its largest deal.
WARSAW Italy's UniCredit is close to selling most of its controlling stake in one of Poland's largest banks to state-run insurer PZU for nearly $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.