May 9, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Ruias win shareholder approval to buy Essar Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Essar Energy Plc’s ESSR.L majority stakeholder won shareholder approval to buy the company after other investors with a stake of 8.29 percent tendered their shares in favor of the offer.

Essar Global Fund Ltd (EGFL), which owns about 78 percent of the India-focused resources company, in March offered 70 pence for each share it does not already own.

The valid acceptances from other shareholders effectively paves the way for EGFL, in which brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia are beneficiaries, to delist Essar Energy despite opposition from minority shareholders.

EGFL said on Friday it was extending its offer to May 23 from May 9 to those shareholders and bondholders who had not yet tendered in their securities.

Essar Energy said its independent committee set up to examine the offer would make an announcement in due course.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
