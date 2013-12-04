FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Essex said to have offered $5 billion for BRE Properties: Bloomberg
December 4, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

Essex said to have offered $5 billion for BRE Properties: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS.N), a manager of residential properties on the U.S. West Coast, has offered to buy BRE Properties Inc BRE.N for about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

BRE Properties shares were up 13 percent in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The offer is higher than the $60 per share bid made by investment firm Land & Buildings and an investor group earlier this year, said Bloomberg, citing a source. (r.reuters.com/jur25v)

Essex and BRE executives could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

