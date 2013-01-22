FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Essilor announces Colombia, Turkey and China deals
January 22, 2013

Essilor announces Colombia, Turkey and China deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Essilor International (ESSI.PA), the world’s largest maker of corrective lenses, said it had struck deals in several fast-growing markets as part of its bid to boost revenue from emerging countries by 2015.

Essilor said it had agreed to buy majority stakes in Colombian prescription laboratory Servi Optica, in Turkish lens distributor Isbir Optik and in Chinese distributor Tianhong, without disclosing price details.

The company has also completed two acquisitions in North Africa, representing total sales of 8 million euros ($10.65 million), it said.

($1 = 0.7510 euros)

Reporting by Lionel Laurent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
