Essilor keeps 2014 goals as third-quarter sales growth accelerates
October 24, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Essilor keeps 2014 goals as third-quarter sales growth accelerates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Essilor (ESSI.PA), the world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses, stuck to its full-year revenue and margin forecasts after organic sales growth accelerated in the third quarter.

Essilor supplies eyewear makers such as Milan-based Luxottica (LUX.MI). Its products span from reading glasses that sell in India for the equivalent of a few euros to high-performance lenses costing hundreds.

Sales were strongest in North America and emerging markets but roughly flat in Europe. Essilor welcomed the recovery of Southern European countries like Spain, where growth was in the double digits, but warned that the situation was “difficult” in Germany and Northern Europe.

Essilor said growth was led by lenses and optical instruments, which saw a 5.5 percent like-for-like rise in revenue, the division’s strongest performance since mid- 2012.

Sunglasses and readers, in contrast, saw like-for-like sales drop 10.5 percent, due largely to destocking at U.S. distributors. “A significant improvement in performance is expected in the fourth quarter,” Essilor said.

Third-quarter group sales grew 3.9 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.415 billion euros ($1.79 billion), after rising 3.5 percent in the second quarter.

The company reaffirmed it aimed for full-year revenue growth of over 13 percent excluding currency effects and an adjusted operating margin of around 18.6 percent.

Shares in Essilor, which have risen 1.66 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 84.51 euros on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of some 18 billion euros.

Reporting by Natalie Huet,Editing by dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
