4 months ago
April 25, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 4 months ago

Eyewear group Essilor's first-quarter sales rise, company keeps targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lens producers Essilor' s logo is seen in an optician shop in Paris, France, March 15, 2016.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French eyewear company Essilor (ESSI.PA), which is in the process of merging with Italian peer Luxottica (LUX.MI), reported higher first-quarter revenues and maintained its financial targets.

Essilor, which is the world's largest maker of opthalmic lenses, said first-quarter revenues had risen by 10 percent from last year to 1.96 billion euros ($2.1 billion), helped by growth in the United States and China.

The company reiterated its 2017 target for revenue growth between 3 percent and 5 percent at constant exchange rates, and also kept its forecast of a higher level of profitability in the second half of the year versus the first half.

Earlier this year, Essilor and Luxottica unveiled a merger plan of 46 billion euros (39 billion pounds) to create a global eyewear powerhouse with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

