Brazil's Estacio, seeking to fend off rival bids, mulls takeovers

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Estácio Participações SA is on the lookout for potential acquisitions, acting Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher told Reuters on Friday, a sign Brazil’s No. 2 for-profit college operator could stay independent in the face of two rival bids.

While declining to name potential acquisition targets, Zaher would like to consider purchasing colleges with a minimum of 5,000 students.

Asked whether the company has enough firepower to undertake rival purchases, Zaher said Rio de Janeiro-based Estácio has “enough financial muscle” to engage in acquisitions.

His remarks suggested that some of the company’s shareholders endorse a defense of Estácio’s independence.

Zaher, whose family is Estácio’s No 2. shareholder, said his first goal as the company’s top executive is to regain credibility among shareholders, outline a strategy to cut costs, enhance efficiency and resume long-term expansion.

Zaher took the helm of the education company on Thursday after the board dismissed Rogério Melzi in the midst of the takeover battle.

Before larger rival Kroton Educacional SA placed an unsolicited takeover bid on June 2, Estácio’s stock had shed 36 percent as costs rose faster than those of rivals and margins shrank.

Just three days after Kroton’s announcement, rival Ser Educacional SA announced a competing offer for Estacio.

With less than 24 hours in his role, Zaher has already started to implement his plan as he seeks to raise the company’s value and fend off those bids. The company cut the number of senior vice presidents, or executive directors who report directly to Zaher, to five from seven.

ROOM TO CUT COSTS

Asked about both takeover proposals, Zaher said that Estácio’s board of directors has yet to receive formal proposals from bidders. He said that, despite the expansion plans, he “will not ignore” the bids.

“Estácio is a gorgeous bride, and we all know that, but groom candidates have to make sure they won’t marry her and take her to live in a shack,” Zaher said.

A 38 percent surge in the share price of Estácio since June 2 may force Kroton to raise the bid, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Shares rose 4.5 percent to 15.40 reais in midafternoon trading in São Paulo. The stock, however, is down 27 percent in the past 12 months.

Estácio has a manageable level of debt, making it easier for the company to fund any potential acquisition, Zaher said. Debt is equivalent to 0.6 times annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, a gauge of operational profits known as EBITDA.

Analysts said Estácio’s bloated cost structure, compared to that of rivals, makes it an alluring takeover target, on the understanding that a buyer will have ample room to cut redundancies, costs and better focus geographical and segment expansion.

Zaher said he is aware of the task.

“My goal is, therefore, in the meantime, to improve efficiency and look out for potential growth opportunities,” he said.

Zaher, who started working as a peddler and then became doorman at a school during his teens, became a shareholder of Estácio after the company agreed to buy Sistema Educacional Brasileiro SA, which he founded about four decades ago, in 2013.