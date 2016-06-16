Brazil's Kroton sees need to raise Estácio bid, source says

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil's largest for-profit education firm, sees a need to improve terms of a takeover bid for Estácio Participações SA due to the recent surge in Estácio's share price, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

According to the source, who requested anonymity because talks between the companies are underway, the 32 percent jump in shares of Estácio (ESTC3.SA) since the bid was disclosed on June 2 reflects expectations of a higher premium.

That day, Kroton (KROT3.SA) said it could offer 0.977 common share for each Estácio share, valuing the all-stock deal at 3.37 billion reais ($972 million). Based on current prices for both stocks, the source estimated the exchange ratio at around 1.15 Kroton shares per each of Estácio's.

Alongside the possibility of a sweeter proposal, Kroton may take steps to prevent violent price swings in both stocks from changing bidding terms, the source added. Under that strategy, Kroton would first seek board and shareholder approval before submitting the deal to antitrust scrutiny, the source added.

Shares of Kroton rose 0.9 percent to 12.91 reais on Thursday, extending gains to 14 percent since the proposal was unveiled. Estácio gained 0.2 percent to 14.73 reais.

Kroton's offer for Estácio set the stage for what may turn into the largest unsolicited takeover in one of Brazil's fast-growing industries. Rio de Janeiro-based Estácio received a second bid in four days, when Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA) placed a non-binding merger offer.

Interest in Estácio underpins the strength of for-profit college operators even as a two-year recession pushes up student delinquencies on loans and the government cuts student loan subsidies.

According to the source, Kroton plans to resume meetings with Estácio's board as early as this week.

ANTITRUST SCRUTINY

A Kroton acquisition of Estácio is expected to face tough antitrust scrutiny.

On Wednesday, a branch of Brazil's National Bar Association filed a complaint against Kroton's plan. In the complaint to antitrust watchdog Cade, lawyers at the association known as OAB alleged that the combined company would control more than 30 percent of students in 75 Brazilian cities and almost half of the nation's fast-growing distance-learning market.

According to the source, Cade could order Kroton to sell assets or impose market activity restrictions on the combined company's onsite and distance-learning segments.

The more cautious strategy marks a shift from prior Kroton acquisitions. That of Anhanguera Educacional SA in 2013 faced several regulatory hurdles, forcing Kroton to review terms of the deal.

According to the source, the goal is to make terms of the Estácio deal "untouchable" once the transaction is submitted to Cade for analysis.