Brazil's Kroton close to clinching $1.7 billion deal for Estácio

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Estácio Participações SA (ESTC3.SA) said on Friday its board accepted an improved takeover bid from larger rival Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA) worth 5.5 billion reais ($1.7 billion), in a step toward ending a month-long battle for Brazil's No. 2 for-profit college operator.

Kroton, the world's largest education company by market value, said in a separate filing it had offered a swap ratio of 1.281-to-1 for Estácio's shares as well as a one-off cash payment of 170 million reais ($52.84 million), equivalent to roughly 0.55 reais per Estacio share.

The stock swap ratio was only 2 percent higher than the previous Kroton proposal, equivalent to 1.25 shares of Estacio.

Estácio said its board had agreed at a meeting on Thursday to the financial conditions of Kroton's new offer, pending the negotiation of operational terms of the agreement between the two companies and the regulatory authorities.

The board will meet again on July 8 to review the terms of the merger and, if all the conditions are agreed on, call for a shareholders' assembly to approve the proposal.

Kroton shares rose 4.8 percent in afternoon trade in Sao Paulo. Estacio shares inched up 2.2 percent.

The deal could unleash a wave of mergers in Brazil's education industry, underscoring the resilience of for-profit college operators during a two-year recession in which student delinquencies have risen and the government has slashed funding for student loans.

Grupo BTG Pactual BBTG11.SA advised Estacio´s board and the investment banking unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA) advised Kroton in the deal.

The board´s blessing for the deal will make it easier for Kroton to integrate Estacio. Kroton had considered turning the bid hostile if the board did not endorse the proposal.

Kroton's third bid for Estacio followed an improved offer on Wednesday from smaller rival Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA), which raised the cash portion of its existing merger proposal.

Estacio and Kroton have a number of large shareholders in common, such as New York-based OppenheimerFunds Inc, San Diego-based Brandes Investment Partners LP and Cape Town-based Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J).

Kroton was counting on them in the case of an hostile bid, since those common shareholders hold more than 50 percent of Estacio.

Coronation Fund Managers had already endorsed Kroton's earlier bid, its co-managers told Reuters. The South African investment firm manages 11 percent of Estácio and 4 percent of Kroton for its clients.

Estacio's No 2 shareholder, the Zaher family, has opposed the deal with Kroton and demanded to receive 1.5 shares in Kroton for 1 Estacio share. But the family's votes, which holds 14 percent of the company, are not enough to block a deal.