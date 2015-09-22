FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pro-Russian Estonia mayor arrested for bribery
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 22, 2015 / 2:38 PM / 2 years ago

Pro-Russian Estonia mayor arrested for bribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonian authorities have arrested Edgar Savisaar, long term mayor of the capital Tallinn and leader of the pro-Russian opposition party, on suspicion of taking bribes.

Estonian Security Service (ISS) spokeswoman Agnes Suurmets-Ots said that the case had now been transferred to the prosecutors office.

The arrest comes as Estonian politics have been dominated by fears of interference by neighboring Russia following Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Savisaar’s party draws most of its support from the quarter of Estonia’s 1.3 million population are Russian speakers. About 70 percent of Russian speakers support the party, which signed a 2004 cooperation deal with Putin’s United Russia Party.

But Savisaar lost the trust of many Estonians last year when he continued with his cooperation deal Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Reporting by David Mardiste, Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.