Estonia's finance minister resigns after spat with colleague

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia’s long-serving finance minister Jurgen Ligi said on Sunday he has decided to resign following public pressure after he criticized a fellow minister of the coalition government’s junior partner.

Estonia, a eurozone member, will hold regular parliamentary elections in March next year and the minister’s resignation is not expected to change Estonia’s tight fiscal policy or force early elections.

“After consideration, I have decided to resign as minister of finance. I‘m doing this because the Estonian state is more important than my job,” Ligi, from the Reform Party, was quoted as saying in a news release from the government.

Ligi’s resignation comes after days of pressure from media and a threat of a vote of confidence in parliament after he wrote on his Facebook account about the education minister, a Social Democrat. “He, an immigrant’s son from a pink party, should be super-careful.”

The Reform Party, a right of center party, leads opinion polls while the Social Democrats have lost support after parliament passed a controversial bill recognizing same sex partnerships in October.

The resignation was quickly accepted by Prime Minister Taavi Roivas, but it must also by accepted by the president before it comes into effect.

Under the current coalition agreement between the Reform Party and the Social Democrats, the finance portfolio belongs to the Reform Party, which must now find a candidate for the post.