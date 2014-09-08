Estonia finds African swine fever in wild boar

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia’s Veterinary and Food Board said on Monday it had confirmed the country’s first case of African swine fever in a wild boar.

Swine fever was discovered in Estonia’s southern neighbor Latvia in June and has since been reported also in Poland, Lithuania and Belarus.

Estonia’s live pig exports have fallen sharply after Russia banned exports of pigs and pork from the European Union when the disease was detected.

The disease, for which there is no vaccine, affects pigs and wild boar and is often deadly. It does not affect humans.

The Estonian government agency said in a statement the infected wild boar was found in the south-east of the country near the border with Latvia.