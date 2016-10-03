Estonia's parliament elects country's first female president

TALLINN (Reuters) - The Estonian parliament on Monday elected the country's first female head of state.
Kersti Kaljulaid, 46, a former EU budget auditor, received 81 votes in the election for the five-year presidential term, well above the two-thirds majority of 68 required.
The office is largely symbolic in the Baltic country although it gained weight after outgoing President Toomas Hendrik Ilves carved a role as an outspoken critic of Russia and a campaigner for government digitalization and cybersecurity.
(Corrects day of the week to Monday from Friday.)
