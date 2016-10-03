FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Estonia's parliament elects country's first female president
#World News
October 3, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Estonia's parliament elects country's first female president

Newly-elected Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid holds flowers after the vote in the country's Parliament in Tallinn, Estonia, October 3, 2016.Ints Kalnins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - The Estonian parliament on Monday elected the country's first female head of state.

Kersti Kaljulaid, 46, a former EU budget auditor, received 81 votes in the election for the five-year presidential term, well above the two-thirds majority of 68 required.

The office is largely symbolic in the Baltic country although it gained weight after outgoing President Toomas Hendrik Ilves carved a role as an outspoken critic of Russia and a campaigner for government digitalization and cybersecurity.

(Corrects day of the week to Monday from Friday.)

Reporting by David Mardiste and Janis Laizans; Writing by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
