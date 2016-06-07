Insurer esure considers demerger of Gocompare.com

(Reuters) - British insurer esure Group Plc said on Tuesday it was considering demerging its price comparison website Gocompare.com.

The company, which took full control of Gocompare.com in April 2015, said the board is confident in its guidance for a 20-30 percent improvement in Gocompare.com's profitability in 2016.

Esure, which provides insurance products for drivers, home owners, pet owners and holiday makers, said it appointed Matthew Crummack chief executive of Gocompare.com.