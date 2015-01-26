FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Assets managed by ETFs to double to $5 trillion by 2020: PwC
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 26, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Assets managed by ETFs to double to $5 trillion by 2020: PwC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Assets under management of exchange traded funds (ETFs) will double to at least $5 trillion by 2020, consultant PwC said on Monday, as investors increase exposure to such products given their lower costs than traditional mutual funds.

“Institutional investors are widely expected to be the primary global growth driver with insurance companies, pension plans and hedge funds projected to be significant sources of demand for ETFs,” the consultant said.

ETFs mimic the performance of a financial index.

The findings, based on a survey of 60 ETF sponsors, asset managers and service providers, also predicted that six out of every 10 ETF providers would increase profitability in 2015.

While Europe and the U.S. will dominate, the highest rates of growth are expected in less mature markets in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, PwC said.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.