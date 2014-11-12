Energy ETPs attract bumper inflows in October after oil price tumbles

LONDON (Reuters) - Energy exchange traded products (ETPs) attracted a bumper $840.7 million in net inflows in October, according to data from asset manager BlackRock, after a plunge in the oil price triggered interest from bargain hunters.

“The biggest driver was the oil price,” said Ursula Marchioni, head of ETP research EMEA at BlackRock’s iShares. “Some energy ETP investors saw the lower price as an opportunity to extend their long exposures.”

Brent crude oil futures tumbled from $116 a barrel in mid-June to a four-year low of $82.60 a barrel in mid-October.

October’s monthly inflows were the highest for the energy sector in two-and-a-half years, Marchioni said. February 2012 retains the record with $1.1 billion of inflows.

Martin Arnold, a research analyst at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, suggested investors were betting OPEC would cut production at its November meeting.

“We are starting to hear rhetoric around cuts,” he said, pointing to producers such as Venezuela, Nigeria and Iran, who need a higher oil price to balance their budgets.

Inflows into natural gas ETPs also helped to boost energy volumes. U.S. natural gas futures, which hit an 11-month low in October, subsequently enjoyed the longest rally for eight years following forecasts for much colder weather in the United States.

CHINA SLOWDOWN

For the month, total commodity outflows stood at $302 million. The biggest outflows came in gold, where investors redeemed almost $900 million as a strong dollar continued to hit the price. Year-to-date, gold outflows are at $2.9 billion.

Industrial metals also suffered heavy outflows of almost $240 million. Arnold linked this to investor worries about a hard landing for China, and structural weakness in the eurozone.

China’s factory activity unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in October as firms faced slowing orders and rising costs.

“China’s real estate slowdown is also negative for steel usage and the deflation risk facing Europe is not helping demand,” added BlackRock’s Marchioni.

ETF Securities saw sizeable outflows from its aluminium and copper ETPs for October, but there were signs of a change in sentiment going into November.

S&P Dow Jones said aluminium was the best performing commodity in its industrial metal indices in October, up 5.4 percent. “There has been a shortage of aluminium coinciding with increased demand, particularly from the auto industry,” S&P Dow Jones said.