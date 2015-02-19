Low volatility ETFs sound the same but bring different results

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are flinging money at low-volatility exchange-traded funds at a record pace in hopes of protecting their portfolios from wild swings in equity markets, but they may not get all the coverage they expect.

That’s because there are dramatic differences in the way these ETFs - designed to dampen volatility - are constructed. Some of these “low-vol” funds tend to make sector bets, and their performance may diverge significantly.

So far this year, investors have put $2 billion into low volatility ETFs, while the CBOE Volatility Index, .VIX, has jumped more than three percentage points over the past four and a half months, reaching 15.45 percent on February 18. Inflows this year in the category are already more than in all of last year.

It’s unclear which ETF methodology will ultimately be the most effective in protecting investors from volatility in the event of a market downturn.

For example, the $5.7 billion PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio has no constraints on what sector bets it can take, meaning that at times it is heavily weighted in specific industries. It tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, which is made up of 100 stocks with the least volatility over the past year.

Currently 18 percent of its portfolio is in financials and 14 percent is in real estate. A bank or real estate sell-off could hit that fund harder than others.

“I do worry that some of these things might have gotten a little top heavy,” said Dave Nadig, chief investment officer of ETF.com, an ETF research firm. “We just came out of the biggest bloodbath in financials and real estate that the world has ever seen.”

PowerShares said the index methodology it uses can flag securities before they become volatile. For example, since the utilities sector has become more volatile over the past few months, it has reduced its position to 17 percent of its portfolio, down from 24 percent in August.

On the other end of the spectrum is the $4.6 billion iShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility ETF, which tracks the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index. That index, which includes low-volatility mid- and large-cap U.S. equities, limits sector exposure to within 5 percentage points of what the broader MSCI USA Index owns.

For example, if the MSCI USA Index has 7 percent in utilities, the iShares ETF can’t hold more than 12 percent or less than 2 percent in that sector. If the fund skews from that cap, it fixes it when it rebalances.

Like the low-vol MSCI Index it tracks, the iShares ETF only rebalances twice a year, which means investors could get stuck in securities that are increasingly volatile for a few months.

“If the appeal of the product is that you are in the least risky stocks, then hopefully the portfolios make the changes fast enough,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.

Meanwhile, the much smaller $22.6 million SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility ETF caps its weightings by other factors, such as momentum and liquidity. This ETF tracks the Russell 1000 Low Volatility Index.

Performance of the three ETFs varies widely. Since volatility started trending upward in September, all of the funds have outperformed their respective broader market indices, according to Lipper. But the PowerShares ETF returned 10.31 percent, outperforming the S&P by five percentage points and beating the iShares ETF, which returned 9.97 percent, and the SPDR ETF, which returned 7.97 percent, according to Lipper. The Russell 1000 Index returned 5.44 percent and the MSCI USA Index returned 5.45 percent for the same period.

This year, the iShares ETF has outperformed the other two ETFs by more than one percentage point, largely because technology - which makes up more than 9 percent of the iShares ETF - has returned 2.7 percent this year. Meanwhile, utilities, which make up more than 17 percent of the PowerShares ETF, are down 4.7 percent.

“We do not have the data yet to see what happens with these funds when the markets fall sharply,” Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ, said, noting that the funds are only a few years old.

TO BET ON SECTORS OR NOT

PowerShares believes that by not having caps on sector weightings, it is able to invest in the least volatile securities in the S&P 500, said Nick Kalivas, senior strategist in the equity group of PowerShares.

And the ETF mitigates the possible risk of not having sector caps by rebalancing quarterly.

The SPDR ETF rebalances monthly while the iShares ETF rebalances in May and November.

This means that a stock that grows in volatility may not get taken out of the iShares portfolio as quickly as it would the other two.

By rebalancing less often BlackRock avoids the trading costs and turnover of rebalancing more frequently, Shores said.

The iShares ETF costs 0.15 percent of assets invested annually, compared to 0.25 percent for the PowerShares ETF, and 0.12 percent for the State Street ETF.

Advisors and ETF executives tell investors to hold these ETFs as part of their core portfolios to offset risk.

BlackRock believes allocating 25 percent to 50 percent of the equity portion to a low volatility strategy is reasonable, said Sara Shores, global head of smart beta for BlackRock.

However, many investors are using these ETFs tactically.

“If you are more willing to trade in and out of the fund, you can play defensive with it during difficult times,” Kalivas said.