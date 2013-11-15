FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. EPA to announce key biofuels rule Friday
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 15, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. EPA to announce key biofuels rule Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency will propose, later on Friday, a new federal target for U.S. biofuel use in 2014, attempting to prevent a projected fuel-blending crunch next year.

Market watchers will likely scan the proposal to see if it contains as deep a cut in the amount of ethanol that must be blended into U.S. gasoline next year as seen in an agency document leaked last month and seen by Reuters.

In what would be a historic retreat from an ambitious 2005 law that was updated in 2007 and a victory for refiners, the agency had proposed a “significant” reduction in the overall renewable fuel requirements to 15.21 billion gallons, far less than the 18.15-billion-gallon 2014 target established by law, the documents show.

Ethanol RINs - used by the EPA to record compliance with the renewable fuel standard - have inched higher ahead of the announcement, and were seen at 25 cents each on Friday morning.

They had dipped as low as 20.5 cents each on Wednesday, and edged upward ahead of the 2014 announcement.

Reporting By Timothy Gardner and Cezary Podkul in New York; Writing by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.