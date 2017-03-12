FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Garbage dump landslide kills 35 in Ethiopian capital
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 12, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 5 months ago

Garbage dump landslide kills 35 in Ethiopian capital

Aaron Maasho

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A landslide at a huge garbage dump on the outskirts of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa killed 35 people who were searching for food and other goods there, an official said on Sunday.

Hundreds of people rely on the 50-year-old Reppi dump, the city's only landfill site, to survive. They sift through the garbage for food, as well as items they can sell like recyclable metal.

"We have been scouring the site in search of victims ever since an accidental landslide occurred at 8 pm on Saturday," said local authority spokeswoman Dagmawit Moges. "The corpses of 35 victims have been recovered so far, while two others were pulled out alive."

Twenty-eight people were injured, two seriously, she said.

Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Pravin Char

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.