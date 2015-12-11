FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hand grenade blast at mosque in Addis Ababa injures at least six
December 11, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Hand grenade blast at mosque in Addis Ababa injures at least six

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A hand grenade was hurled at a mosque in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Friday and the blast injured at least six people, witnesses said.

The attack took place just after Friday’s prayers at Anwar Mosque in Addis Ababa’s Mercato district, a predominantly Muslim neighborhood.

Witnesses said at least six people were taken to a nearby hospital.

“I saw three people with heavy injuries, one of which looked like he had lost both hands,” said Sileshi, a witness who did not wish to reveal his full name.

Government spokesman Getachew Reda confirmed the attack and said the number of wounded was not yet established.

He said it was not clear who was responsible for the attack.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland

