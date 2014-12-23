FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethiopian pilot defects to Eritrea in helicopter: state media
December 23, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Ethiopian pilot defects to Eritrea in helicopter: state media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - An Ethiopian air force pilot has defected to Eritrea, flying a helicopter across the border with his co-pilot and a technician, Ethiopian state-run media said on Tuesday.

    The three men had been missing since Friday morning soon after leaving their base on a routine training session, Ethiopian Television reported.

    Eritrea and Ethiopia have been locked in a border dispute for years and routinely accuse each other of backing rebels trying to destabilize and topple the other’s government - a legacy from the two-year war they fought in the late 1990s.

    “The military helicopter landed in Eritrea, flown by a traitor pilot who forced both his co-pilot and a technician while they took part in a training exercise,” the report said, citing a defense ministry statement.

    It did not give further details. 

    No official from either side was available for comment, but reports from pro-Eritrean government outlets and those of opposition groups said the helicopter was an MI-35 gunship.

    Ethiopia says the spat over the demarcation of their shared border following the 1998-2000 war would only be solved through a negotiated settlement.

    Eritrea wants Ethiopia to pull its troops out before normalizing relations, citing a decision by a Hague-based boundary commission which awarded it the flashpoint frontier village of Badme in 2002.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Louise Ireland

