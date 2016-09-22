FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kia Motors to assemble cars in Ethiopia, considers Algeria
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 22, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Kia Motors to assemble cars in Ethiopia, considers Algeria

Aaron Maasho

2 Min Read

Signs of a KIA Motor car dealership are pictured in Monterrey, Mexico, August 23, 2016.Daniel Becerril

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - South Korea's Kia Motors Corp signed a deal with a local company on Thursday to start assembling cars in Ethiopia and is thinking of similar operations elsewhere in Africa.

"It is important to penetrate the African market. We are also looking at the prospects of opening similar plants in Algeria and other countries," Soon Nam Lee, President of Kia's Middle East and Africa headquarters, told Reuters.

Kia and Belayab Motors PLC, with whom it signed the agreement, said the plant in the town of Adama south of the capital Addis Ababa, will produce its first vehicle in January.

"We plan to produce 3,000 vehicles of three models every year," Fikadu Girma, Belayab's General Manager, told Reuters, adding the amount could rise to 9,000 if extra shifts are added.

The Rio subcompact model and the Sportage sports utility vehicle are among the models that will be assembled at the plant, which will be expanded through a 150 million birr ($6.83 million) investment from Belayab, he added.

Kia, whose only plant in the continent is based in Nigeria, said the move would enable it to establish a foothold in east Africa.

Ethiopia produces about 8,000 commercial and other vehicles a year for the home market, about a quarter of which are cars. Among those present include Chinese firms Lifan and Geely.

Though a minnow in the continental market, the government wants to turn the industry into one of the biggest on the continent through incentives such as cheap labor and tax breaks.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Duncan Miriri and William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.