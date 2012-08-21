FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethiopian PM died in Brussels: European Commission
August 21, 2012 / 10:23 AM / 5 years ago

Ethiopian PM died in Brussels: European Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Meles Zenawi addresses a news conference during the 20th Extraordinary Summit of IGAD Heads of state meeting in Addis Ababa in this file January 27, 2012 photo. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi died on Monday night in Brussels, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Tuesday.

“He passed away during the night here in Brussels,” European Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told a regular news briefing.

The Ethiopian government said earlier on Tuesday that Zenawi, 57, had died while being treated abroad for an undisclosed illness, but would not say in which country.

It was not immediately clear which hospital in Brussels was treating him when he died.

Reporting By Sebastian Moffett; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
