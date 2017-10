ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, 57, died of a sudden infection while recovering from an illness at a hospital abroad, the African nation’s state-run television said on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Zenawi suddenly passed away last night. Meles was recovering in a hospital overseas for the past two months but died of a sudden infection at 11:40,” state television said. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Paul Simao)