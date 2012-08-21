Meles' death a chance for peace: Ethiopia rebel group

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - An outlawed Ethiopian rebel group said on Tuesday the death of Prime Minister Meles Zenawi could usher in a new era of peace in Ethiopia, but reaffirmed its readiness to fight for self-determination.

“The death of the Ethiopian dictator may usher a new era of stability and peace in Ethiopia and in the Horn as a whole,” a statement by the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), said.

“ONLF will also work with any progressive open-minded opposition forces who are ready to recognize the rights for self-determination for all nations and nationalities,” it said.