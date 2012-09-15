FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethiopia ruling coalition confirms Hailemariam Desalegn as PM
#World News
September 15, 2012 / 5:52 PM / 5 years ago

Ethiopia ruling coalition confirms Hailemariam Desalegn as PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s ruling coalition on Saturday approved Hailemariam Desalegn’s appointment as prime minister to replace Meles Zenawi, who died in August, the government spokesman said.

“He is already the PM as of now but he has to take the oath in the parliament to formalize it,” Bereket Simon told a news conference in the capital.

Desalegn took over in an acting capacity after Meles’ death. He also takes over as head of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), a coalition of regionally based parties.

Reporting by Kumerra Gemechu; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kevin Liffey

