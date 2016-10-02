ADDIS ABABA Ethiopia's government said on Sunday several people died and others were injured in chaotic scenes at a festival near the capital, while the opposition party said the death toll was at least 50 in a stampede sparked by police action to break up a protest.

“As a result of the chaos, lives were lost and several of the injured were taken to hospital,” the government communications office said in a statement, without giving figures. "Those responsible will face justice."

Merera Gudina, chairperson of the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress, told Reuters at least 50 people were killed when people fled after police fired teargas and shots in the air to disperse anti-government protesters at the crowded festival.

The government and opposition often give different accounts for casualties during protests, which have erupted sporadically for about two years in the Oromiya region near Addis Ababa.

