FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Ethiopia magazine halts publication over emergency rule curbs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 25, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 10 months ago

Ethiopia magazine halts publication over emergency rule curbs

Aaron Maasho

3 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - An Ethiopian English-language magazine which has been critical of the government has ceased publishing its print edition saying restrictions imposed when emergency rule was declared early this month made it "impossible" to continue.

The Horn of Africa country introduced a state of emergency on Oct. 9 after a wave of protests over land grabs and political rights, which resulted in violent clashes and attacks on both local and foreign businesses.

The emergency measures introduced for six months granted security forces more powers to make searches and arrests, and imposed curbs on the "preparation and distribution of publications that could incite conflicts".

Tsedale Lemma, editor and founder of the Addis Standard monthly, told Reuters that printers had refused to publish the magazine unless an authority set up to oversee the implementation of the new regulations gave them permission.

"(It is) a proposal we have vehemently refused because it will subject us to submitting our editorial to voluntary censorship by a military command post," Tsedale said, without saying what the monthly print run was.

Vendors and supermarkets have also pulled the magazine from newsstands in the wake of the announcement, she said.

The magazine continued to publish articles on its website, she added.

The United States and other major donors have raised fears about the measures, saying they may infringe on constitutional rights. Rights groups say the government has long muzzled the media, and say the latest moves make this worse.

Addis Ababa has rejected those concerns saying security efforts had now "restored peace nationwide".

Ethiopian and foreign rights groups say more than 500 people have been killed in violence triggered by protests in the Oromiya region.

Demonstrations were initially sparked by a development scheme for the capital that opponents said would to lead to land seizures, even after the government scrapped the plan.

Protests have increasingly broadened to include demands for more political rights and unrest has spread to other areas, including parts of the Amhara region north of Addis Ababa.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Edmund Blair and Richard Balmforth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.