a year ago
Germany should demand Ethiopian national dialogue: opposition figure
#World News
October 11, 2016 / 10:39 AM / a year ago

Germany should demand Ethiopian national dialogue: opposition figure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - A senior Ethiopian opposition figure said on Tuesday that visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel should press Ethiopia's government to launch a national dialogue and release political prisoners.

"The message she should be delivering to the leadership here is that killings cannot solve the problem, and that political prisoners should be released and a national dialogue launched," Merera Gudina, chairman of the Oromo Federalist Congress, which is from a region where protests have raged, told Reuters.

The government denies it has any political prisoners, saying any politicians it has arrested have broken the law. It also says it plans to offer more space to the opposition with proposed changes to the electoral law.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
