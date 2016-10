A vehicle that was torched during protests in the compound of a textile factory is seen in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A vandalised room from protests is seen through shattered glass of a textile factory in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A vandalised office from protests is seen through shattered glass of a textile factory in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A warehouse loader torched during protests is seen in a textile factory in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Torched bundles of woven fabric are seen in a textile factory damaged by protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Men walk past a bus that was torched during protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A torched room of a textile factory damaged by protests is seen in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

People walk near a torched truck in the compound of a textile factory damaged by protests in the town of Sebeta, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

ADDIS ABABA Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn declared a state of emergency on Sunday after weeks of protests that have resulted in deaths and damage to mostly foreign-owned factories and flower farms.

"A state of emergency has been declared because the situation posed a threat against the people of the country," Hailemariam said on state-run television.

(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa and John Stonestreet)