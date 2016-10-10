Ethiopian opposition figure says vote reform offer not enough

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The Ethiopian president's call to broaden Ethiopia's democracy following a wave of protests is "too little, too late," a senior opposition politician from a region that has been gripped by anti-government protests said on Monday.

"This is what we have been asking for the past 15 to 16 years. Now, it is too little, too late," Merera Gudina, leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress, told Reuters, after a call for electoral change by the president, who does not have executive powers but has served in the ruling coalition.

"People are now demanding new elections be held immediately," Merera said, after opposition parties failed to win a single seat in the 2015 parliamentary vote.