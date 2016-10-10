FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ethiopian opposition figure says vote reform offer not enough
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 10, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Ethiopian opposition figure says vote reform offer not enough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The Ethiopian president's call to broaden Ethiopia's democracy following a wave of protests is "too little, too late," a senior opposition politician from a region that has been gripped by anti-government protests said on Monday.

"This is what we have been asking for the past 15 to 16 years. Now, it is too little, too late," Merera Gudina, leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress, told Reuters, after a call for electoral change by the president, who does not have executive powers but has served in the ruling coalition.

"People are now demanding new elections be held immediately," Merera said, after opposition parties failed to win a single seat in the 2015 parliamentary vote.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.