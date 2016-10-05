Explosion in Afghan capital, Kabul, four people wounded: police
KABUL An explosion struck a bus carrying government employees during rush hour traffic in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, wounding four people, police and witnesses said.
NAIROBI A U.S. citizen was killed on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital when the vehicle she was in was struck by rocks thrown by people in the area, the U.S. embassy said in a message to citizens.
The embassy did not give details about Tuesday's incident in its message to U.S. citizens that was sent to Reuters, but sporadic protests and violence has flared for a year or more in the Oromiya region, near Addis Ababa, over land and political rights.
Residents say there have been reports in recent days of people hurling stones at vehicles after at least 55 people were killed in a stampede, when police fired teargas and shots in the air to disperse protesters during a festival in Oromiya region.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LES CAYES, Haiti/GUANTANAMO, Cuba Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest Caribbean storm in almost a decade, powered toward the Bahamas and Florida early on Wednesday after battering Haiti and Cuba with torrential rains and killing at least 10 people.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON A trio of European scientists has won the 2016 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for developing molecular machines that could one day be injected to fight cancer or used to make new types of materials and energy storage devices.