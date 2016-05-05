FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French drugmaker Ethypharm attracts bids for $800 million deal: sources
#Deals
May 5, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

French drugmaker Ethypharm attracts bids for $800 million deal: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - French drugmaker Ethypharm has attracted tentative offers from buyout groups PAI and Bain Capital as well as from European peer Mundipharma, people familiar with the matter said.

Ethypharm’s owner Astorg earlier this week received bids valuing the painkiller firm, which also specializes in addiction treatment, at more than 700 million euros ($798.28 million), the sources said.

Astorg and PAI declined to comment. Bain Capital and Mundipharma did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ethypharm posted sales of 186 million euros last year, with half coming from drugs against pain and addiction and the rest from generic drugs mainly against stomach and intestine problems, as well as cardiovascular diseases.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization exceeded 60 million euros last year, one of the sources said.

Astorg, which has hired Rothschild to advise it on the sales process, bought Ethypharm in 2007 for about 300 million euros. It acquired DB Ashbourne Limited, a provider of off-patent pharmaceuticals for the UK market, last year.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Freya Berry and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
