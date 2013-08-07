FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etihad plans more partnerships as it pencils in double-digit growth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 7, 2013 / 2:31 AM / in 4 years

Etihad plans more partnerships as it pencils in double-digit growth

Maggie Lu Yueyang

2 Min Read

Etihad Airways stewardess smile after signing a strategic partnership deal in Belgrade August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Etihad Airways, which has aggressively expanded its global reach through codeshares and minority stake investments, expects to build alliances in China and the Americas as the Abu Dhabi-based carrier targets more double-digit growth in the years ahead.

“We will continue to work with other airlines to broaden our network,” said Etihad CEO James Hogan on the sidelines of the Australia Pacific Aviation Summit in Sydney on Wednesday. “With China, we need to build (a partnership). South America and America, we need to build (a partnership).”

Etihad has been nurturing its international network over the past 10 years as it competes with regional rivals Emirates Airline EMIRA.UL and Qatar Airways. Etihad, whose annual net profit tripled in 2012, holds stakes in Virgin Australia (VAH.AX), Air Berlin, Aer Lingus AERL.I and Air Seychelles.

Etihad is awaiting final regulatory approval for its planned $379 million stake purchase in India’s Jet Airways (JET.NS).

The state-backed carrier said last week that it plans to buy a 49 percent stake in Serbia’s loss-making JAT Airways.

“We continue to see double-digit growth as we look over the horizon,” Hogan said.

Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.