February 4, 2013 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

UAE's Etihad says to keep Dreamliner order; no Alitalia talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, has no plans to cancel its orders of Boeing’s troubled 787 Dreamliner, the airline chief executive James Hogan said.

When asked if Etihad would cancel any Boeing orders, he said: “Not at all.”

“787 is a great aircraft, we have no doubt it will be resolved and the aircraft will be up and fine,” Hogan said.

All 50 Boeing 787s remain grounded as authorities in the United States, Japan and France investigate the Boston battery fire and a separate battery failure that forced a second 787 to make an emergency landing in Japan a week later.

Etihad has a total of 41 787-9 Dreamliners on order and options for an additional 25 aircraft.

Hogan also said that the airline has had no discussions with Alitalia beyond code sharing.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Praveen Menon

