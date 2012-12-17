Etihad in final stages of talks with India's Jet, Kingfisher: India official

An Etihad Airways aircraft is seen at Abu Dhabi International Airport, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is in final stages of talks with Indian carriers Jet Airways (JET.NS) and Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) to buy a stake in either of them and a deal could come by next week, a top government official told reporters on Monday.

“Etihad has not yet decided. They are talking to both,” said the official who asked not to be named.

Shares in Jet Airways jumped 2.4 percent on Monday on hopes Etihad will buy a stake in the carrier.