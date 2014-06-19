FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etihad Airways denies talks with Malaysian Airlines over equity stake
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 19, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Etihad Airways denies talks with Malaysian Airlines over equity stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Etihad Airways aircraft is seen at Abu Dhabi International Airport, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Thursday it is not in talks with Malaysian Airlines for an equity investment, dismissing media reports.

“Etihad Airways would like to confirm that it is not in talks with Malaysia Airlines about the possibility of an equity investment in the carrier,” it said in a statement.

Shares of Malaysian Airline System Bhd rose the most in more than a year on Wednesday following a media report that the loss-making national carrier will form a partnership with Etihad Airways as part of a rescue plan.

The troubled Malaysian carrier has told oneworld alliance members that it might form a partnership with Etihad Airways, according to the CAPA Centre for Aviation, Australia’s The Age newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.