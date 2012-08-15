FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etihad CEO says may add one or two more strategic airline stakes
August 15, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Etihad CEO says may add one or two more strategic airline stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Etihad Airways Chief Executive James Hogan said on Wednesday the airline would consider adding one or two more strategic airline stakes.

“Maybe one or two more,” he told reporters, when asked about adding to the airline’s existing stakes in Virgin Australia (VAH.AX), Air Berlin (AB1.DE), Air Seychelles and Aer Lingus AERL.I.

“Anywhere there are opportunities for scale and taking out costs,” he added.

Eight-year-old Abu Dhabi-based Etihad is attempting to gain scale quickly - particularly in Europe - as it bids to catch up to rivals such as Dubai government-owned Emirates EMIRA.UL and Qatar Airways.

Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Writing by Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
