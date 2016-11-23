Etihad Airways sets spread for $1.25 billion-$1.5 billion sukuk sale - leads

An Etihad Airways Boeing 777-3FX company aircraft takes off at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, August 9, 2016.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etihad Airways has set the final spread for its five-year sukuk bond sale at 210 basis points over midswaps, according to a document released by the banks leading the transaction and seen by Reuters.

On Tuesday, it set the final guidance in the area of 215 basis points over midswaps. The Islamic bond sale will be between $1.25 billion and $1.5 billion, subject to confirmation of all commitments, according to the document.

HSBC, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the sukuk arrangers with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and First Gulf Bank as bookrunners.

Etihad Airways is rated A by Fitch.