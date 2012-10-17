Etihad Airways says plans partnership with Garuda

An Etihad Airways aircraft is seen at Abu Dhabi International Airport, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad Airways will sign a partnership agreement with Indonesian airline Garuda (GIAA.JK) on Thursday, Etihad said on Wednesday.

The deal will be signed by Etihad chief executive James Hogan and Garuda CEO Emirsyah Satar in Abu Dhabi, the company said in statement that gave no details of the partnership.

An Etihad spokesman said he could not comment further.

Etihad this year sealed a codeshare deal with Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA), under which the airlines will share flights.