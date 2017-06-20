Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
LAGOS/ABU DHABI Etisalat has been instructed to transfer its 45 percent stake in Etisalat Nigeria to a loan trustee after debt restructuring talks with lenders failed, the Abu Dhabi telecoms company said on Tuesday.
Etisalat Nigeria had been in talks with Nigerian banks to restructure a $1.2 billion loan after missing repayments but those discussions failed to produce an agreement on restructuring the debt, Etisalat said in a statement.
Nigeria's financial system, hobbled by lower oil prices and economic recession, has suffered shortages in dollars, making it difficult for companies to make the loan repayments.
Etisalat said its had been notified to transfer its stake by June 23. It said the stake had a carrying value of zero on its books.
An Etisalat Nigeria spokesman said the company was still in discussions with lenders to find a "non-disruptive" solution.
Etisalat said its financial exposure to Etisalat Nigeria was related to operational services worth 191 million UAE dirhams ($52 million) and that discussions were ongoing with lenders regarding the use of the Etisalat brand.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
Miner and trader Glencore on Friday hit back with an increased offer of $2.675 billion in cash to buy Australian coal assets from Rio Tinto that earlier this week said it was favoring a Chinese bid.