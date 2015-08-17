Investors dump gold ETPs in July but oil inflows rebound

A shop attendant shows two pairs of 24K gold bracelets for Chinese weddings to a customer inside a jewellery store at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors withdrew a whopping $2.3 billion from gold exchange-traded products (ETPs) in July as the dollar strengthened, but energy ETP inflows surged by some $1.9 billion after oil futures sold off.

Investors have taken a contrarian approach to oil ETPs this year, shoveling in $8 billion in the first quarter on expectations of an oil price rebound, then withdrawing $2.67 billion in the second quarter.

An 18 percent fall in Brent crude oil futures in July prompted investors to return to the market, as many took the view that prices had troughed.

“The oil price further corrected on greater inventory builds, the expectation of incremental Iranian production coming to the market, and dollar strength,” said Wei Li, iShares investment strategist at BlackRock.

“Speculative investors may have come in at these levels to try to find the bottom.”

Gold prices fell to a 5-1/2-year low in July, hurt by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in September, Li noted. “This was despite some safe-haven flows on Greece headlines,” she added.

Martin Arnold, FX and commodity strategist at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs, said most of the outflows seemed to have come from the United States, supporting the argument that a strengthening dollar linked to decent economic data had helped trigger a broader gold selloff.

Cyclical commodity ETPs also continued to suffer outflows, with industrial metals ETPs losing $106 million and broad-basket commodity ETPs losing $384 million.

Base metals sold off hard in July as investors took fright over a slowing China, with copper, the bellwether metal for industrial health, down almost 10 percent.

“The China-bashing just doesn’t seem to stop,” Arnold said. “We saw a kneejerk reaction after the renminbi reforms - the industrial metals declined sharply.”

But he added that ETF Securities had started to see some bargain hunting in copper and aluminum ETPs in early August.