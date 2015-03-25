E*Trade President Nandra 2014 pay jumped to $4.8 million

NEW YORK (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp paid its president, Navtej Nandra, $4.75 million in cash, stock and restricted bonuses last year, more than twice as much as other top executives except for Chief Executive Paul Idzik.

In his nine months as president of E*Trade in his inaugural 2013 year, Nandra earned $2.14 million.

The pay increase underscores the longstanding Wall Street perception that executives with an investment banking background like Nandra command higher pay than those who come from commercial banking and other financial fields.

The pay hike, which compares with $5.3 million for Idzik, reflects Nandra’s role running the bank and brokerage company’s core businesses, according to E*Trade’s annual proxy notice filed on Wednesday.

Nandra, who will be 48 when E*Trade holds its annual meeting on May 7, ran the international unit of Morgan Stanley Investment Management and was chief strategy officer for the firm’s real estate investing and merchant banking division before joining E*Trade. He previously had led the diversified financial services unit of Merrill Lynch, among other positions.

His 2014 base salary of $800,000 was higher than the $500,000 received by Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette and Chief Administrative Office Michael Foley. It matched that of general counsel Karl Roessner, who joined E*Trade in May 2009 from law firm Clifford Chance US LLP to help the firm build stronger relations with bank and securities regulators.

Audette previously was controller of an online commercial bank that E*Trade bought in 2000 and Foley was a consultant and former Barclays Bank PLC technology executive before joining E*Trade in 2013.

Nandra received about double the cash and deferred stock awards, including more than 91,000 shares valued at $2.35 million, as Roessner, Audette and Foley.

Idzik, who will be 54 as of May 7, earned a cash bonus of $4.25 million, but did not receive a long-term stock bonus in 2014. He was paid $9 million of stock that vests over four years as part of the employment agreement he signed when he joined in January 2013, according to the proxy statement.

Nandra was “directly or indirectly in charge of a significant portion of the company’s business units and functions as well as the implementation of the company’s business strategy,” the compensation committee wrote in the proxy document that explained his pay.

E*Trade reported net income of $293 million in 2014, up from $86 million in 2013 and a loss of $112.6 million in 2012.