New EU accounting body chief signals more aggressive approach

LONDON (Reuters) - A top European Union accounting body will take a more political approach to its work and not shy away from changing global rules to satisfy EU needs, its new head said on Tuesday.

The comments from Wolf Klinz signal a more aggressive tone and broader role for the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG), an EU body that advises the European Commission on adopting global accounting rules for the 28-country bloc.

The rules are written by the London-based International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and in the past, EFRAG has stuck to a technical remit and simply recommended their adoption.

“I do see increasingly the willingness to, if need be, defend more openly, directly, the European positions,” Klinz told the European Parliament’s economic affairs committee.

“Therefore in the future we will see differences between the proposal that comes from the IASB and the proposed final standard that will be applied in Europe. That will be the effect due to the work of EFRAG.”

The European Commission has chosen Klinz to head EFRAG’s newly reformed board and the economic affairs committee voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favor of his candidacy, making his appointment inevitable.

“I see this post as a political one,” Klinz said, adding that the European Union should “use more” the fact that it provides more funds for the IASB than anyone else.

EFRAG has been seen as the IASB’s ambassador in Brussels rather than the EU ambassador at the IASB in London, Klinz said.

“It should become the uncontested European voice in the international accounting debate,” he told the committee he sat on himself as a German Liberal until last year.

Accountants are likely to be concerned about politiciziation of rule setting as they believe it should be purely technical.

But EU policymakers were angered that banks had to be bailed out in the 2007-09 financial crisis and partly blamed some book-keeping rules for this.

EFRAG is being reformed to give the EU a clearer voice in accounting issues and ensure that rules don’t undermine financial stability.

The Group of 20 economies (G20) wants the United States to align itself with IASB rules, but it has so far resisted, arguing that some countries deviate from the rules.