Wednesday Morning Briefing
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under mounting pressure from investors over his leadership.
BRUSSELS The European Commission on Monday approved 377 million euros of French and German support to Airbus Group to develop its new X6 heavy helicopter model, saying it would contribute to research and development in the bloc.
"The French and German support will stimulate considerable private investment in this project," European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said in a statement. "The support will help bring a new generation of innovative heavy helicopters to the market, without causing undue distortions of competition."
The X6 is widely described as a successor to the Super Puma, a workhorse of the offshore oil industry.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel)
LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The European Union is a magnet for human traffickers from Asia and must run better programs in the region if it is to combat the global trade in people, according to a report by the European Court of Auditors.