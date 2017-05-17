FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Hundreds of EU airports, ports to benefit from simpler subsidy rules
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 17, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 3 months ago

Hundreds of EU airports, ports to benefit from simpler subsidy rules

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hundreds of small airports and ports around Europe are set to benefit from simpler EU state aid rules allowing governments to grant public funds to help them expand and create jobs.

The new rules, part of a broad reform by the European Commission to allow EU governments have more say on how they subsidize small facilities and minor projects, could benefit more than 400 small airports in the 28-country bloc.

The move would also free up resources at the EU competition enforcer for big cases.

"Today's changes will save them (EU countries) time and trouble when investing in ports and airports, culture and the EU's outermost regions, whilst preserving competition," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

There are more than 420 airports in the EU with fewer than 3 million passengers yearly, accounting for some 80 percent of all airports in the bloc but only about 13 percent of air traffic.

The Commission has in recent years ordered governments to claw back millions of euros in illegal subsidies given to airports and airlines such as Ryanair, TUI's (TUIT.L) German carrier TUIfly and Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) Germanwings, which is now called Eurowings.

Under the new rules, authorities can cover the operating costs of small airports handling up to 200,000 passengers annually, which make up almost half of all airports in the EU.

The new rules also allow EU authorities to invest up to 150 million euros ($166.3 million) in maritime ports and up to 50 million euros in inland ports without seeking prior approval from the EU competition enforcer.

State aid for start-ups will be allowed for up to five years, while companies in remote regions will also find it easier to apply for support. The outermost regions are French overseas territories, Spain's Canary Islands and Portugal's Azores and Madeira.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.