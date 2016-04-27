FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Photo agency Getty asks EU to investigate Google over images
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 27, 2016 / 3:20 PM / in a year

Photo agency Getty asks EU to investigate Google over images

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

A neon Google sign is seen in the foyer of Google's new Canadian engineering headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power/File Photo

BRUSSELS - Photo agency Getty Images has become the latest company to ask European competition regulators to investigate Google, accusing the Internet search giant of diverting users to its own images service to the detriment of competitors.

The European Commission has already conducted a number of investigations into Alphabet Inc’s Google, and has charged it with promoting its own shopping service at the expense of rivals and also of using its dominant Android mobile operating system to squeeze out competitors.

Google has always denied any wrongdoing and said competition is just a click away. On Wednesday, it declined to comment when asked by Reuters about the complaint from Getty Images.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said the EU competition enforcer would assess the complaint.

“When someone has a dominant position, they have a duty not to abuse that dominant position and we feel that Google isn’t observing that duty when it comes to images,” Getty Images Vice President Jonathan Lockwood told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We are looking for behavioral remedies. In practical terms, that means wherever a thumbnail image appears on Google Images, and if you do click on it, you go straight to the source website rather than to another page on Google Images,” he said.

The complaint from Carlyle Group-controlled Getty Images is similar to one made by CEPIC, a European association of picture industries and photo libraries.

Getty Images says it has 200,000 contributors who rely on the photojournalism agency to make a living.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.