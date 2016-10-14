FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EU's Vestager says no concerns about France's Alstom train deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 14, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 10 months ago

EU's Vestager says no concerns about France's Alstom train deal

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

A logo is seen on the facade of the main plant of the French engineering giant Alstom SA in Belfort, France, September 15, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

FLORENCE (Reuters) - EU regulators do not see any state aid issues in France's decision to order 21 fast trains from Alstom in a pre-election job-saving move, the bloc's competition chief said on Friday.

France last week unveiled the order for the high speed TGV trains at an historic locomotive plant, most of which may never run on a suitable fast track.

The order may be worth as much as 630 million euros ($705.66 million) for 20-percent state-owned Alstom, a source told Reuters.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager who has the final word on whether EU governments can grant subsidies to troubled companies without giving them an unfair advantage, said she did not see any problems.

"No, we have so far of course no concerns, it's not a case on our table. And if there is no case, there is no decision in the pipeline," Vestager told reporters on the sidelines of a conference organized by the International Bar Association.

The French move has drawn criticism from some quarters because putting expensive high-speed rolling stock onto a traditional rail system would also increase state rail operator SNCF's operating costs.

President Francois Hollande is fighting to win a second term, promising he can reduce a rising jobless rate that is above 10 percent.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.