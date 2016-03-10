FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU competition watchdog to release initial findings on cross-border e-commerce
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 10, 2016 / 12:07 PM / in 2 years

EU competition watchdog to release initial findings on cross-border e-commerce

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager looks on as she addresses a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS - European Union regulators will release data from its year-long inquiry into barriers to cross-border e-commerce next week, the 28-nation bloc’s antitrust chief said on Thursday, potentially laying the groundwork for cases against some companies.

The investigation has focused on trade in electronics, clothing, shoes and digital content, examining whether companies have engaged in anti-competitive practices, such as agreements to prevent the sale of products or services in certain countries, or to sell at higher prices.

A paper on the data collected will be released on March 18, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told reporters on the sidelines of a conference organized by German law group Studienvereinigung Kartellrecht.

“This is the first analysis and then maybe we will look into opening cases,” she said.

While about half of EU consumers shopped online in 2014, only 15 percent bought a product online in another EU country because of language barriers, different laws and anti-competitive behavior, data from the European Commission shows.

Vestager said that an interim report would be issued towards the end of the summer or the beginning of autumn. The final report is scheduled for the first quarter of 2017.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.