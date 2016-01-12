FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU opens probe into Halliburton's planned purchase of Baker Hughes
#Deals
January 12, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

EU opens probe into Halliburton's planned purchase of Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Various Halliburton equipment being stored at the equipment yard in Alvarado, Texas June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had launched an in-depth investigation into Halliburton’s (HAL.N) planned purchase of its oilfield services rival Baker Hughes BHI.N.

Halliburton Co (HAL.N) offered in November 2014 to buy rival Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N for about $35 billion in cash and stock, creating an oilfield services behemoth to take on market leader Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) as customers curb spending on falling oil prices.

Halliburton expressed confidence that the tie up of the No. 2 and No. 3 players in the services industry would clear regulatory hurdles.

However, the two companies said last month that U.S. antitrust officials were not satisfied with proposed concessions.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
